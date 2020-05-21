Mystery shrouds Amritsar ex-sarpanch’s death

A former sarpanch, Maur Singh, 55, of Ballarwal village was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the village in Wednesday.

His nephew Baljit Singh has alleged that Maur, who owed allegiance to the Congress, was murdered by his brother-in-law’s wife, Shindo, and son Sonu as they held a grudge dating back to the last panchayat polls. Baljit added that he had gone to visit these relatives.

Ajnala DSP Sohan Singh said, “Maur often went to meet Shindo. His family claims that he was murdered, but we have not found any injury marks on his body, which has been sent for post-mortem. A case would be registered after the report.”