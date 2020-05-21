Sections
Home / Cities / Mystery shrouds Amritsar ex-sarpanch’s death

Mystery shrouds Amritsar ex-sarpanch’s death

His nephew Baljit Singh has alleged that Maur, who owed allegiance to the Congress, was murdered by his brother-in-law’s wife, Shindo, and son Sonu as they held a grudge dating back to the last panchayat polls

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A former sarpanch, Maur Singh, 55, of Ballarwal village was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in the village in Wednesday.

His nephew Baljit Singh has alleged that Maur, who owed allegiance to the Congress, was murdered by his brother-in-law’s wife, Shindo, and son Sonu as they held a grudge dating back to the last panchayat polls. Baljit added that he had gone to visit these relatives.

Ajnala DSP Sohan Singh said, “Maur often went to meet Shindo. His family claims that he was murdered, but we have not found any injury marks on his body, which has been sent for post-mortem. A case would be registered after the report.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.