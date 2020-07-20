Sections
Nabha jailbreak accused Neeta Deol attempts suicide in prison, booked

Deol had recently been booked for smuggling a mobile phone into the jail.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol. (HT File)

Gangster and jailbreak accused Kulpreet Singh alias Neeta Deol attempted suicide in Nabha district jail on Sunday night, officials said.

As per the jail authorities, Deol was immediately administered first aid after his suicide bid was reported around 11.30pm.

Police have booked him under Section 309 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. Last week, the jail authorities had recovered a mobile phone from his possession.

Nabha deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kumar Chhiber said the jail authorities informed that the gangster was upset after the police had nominated his wife and alleged girlfriend in the mobile phone smuggling case. “The organised crime control unit is set to take Deol on production warrant in the same case on July 22,” he said.



Deol was one of the six inmates who had escaped after breaching Nabha jail’s maximum security in 2016.

