Nabha man dies after he jumps quarantine

A 45-year-old man died at his residence at Hiana Kalan village in Nabha sub-division of Patiala district hours after he fled a quarantine centre in the village.

Harpal Singh, a combine operator, was quarantined at the village school on May 1 after he returned from harvest work in Sangrur. Harpal was to complete his quarantine period on Thursday, but he escaped from the centre before the doctors could give him clearance to go home.

Deceased’s mother Mohinder Kaur said Harpal had called up his son and complained of vomiting. “My grandson brought him home. His health deteriorated and he died after some time. I don’t know what happened at the school.”

However, the health department failed to conduct Covid-19 test on the deceased. Senior medical officer Hans Raj said Harpal was a drug addict and was undergoing de-addiction treatment.

Civil surgeon Harish Malhotra said, “He had been asymptomatic during his quarantine period. He was a drug addict and apparently died under a fit. That’s why doctors did not conduct Covid test on him.”

However, SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa denied that the deceased was an addict and said the reason behind the death will be ascertained from the postmortem report.