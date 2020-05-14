Sections
Home / Cities / Nabha man dies after he jumps quarantine

Nabha man dies after he jumps quarantine

Doctors say 45-year-old combine operator was a drug addict

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:45 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 45-year-old man died at his residence at Hiana Kalan village in Nabha sub-division of Patiala district hours after he fled a quarantine centre in the village.

Harpal Singh, a combine operator, was quarantined at the village school on May 1 after he returned from harvest work in Sangrur. Harpal was to complete his quarantine period on Thursday, but he escaped from the centre before the doctors could give him clearance to go home.

Deceased’s mother Mohinder Kaur said Harpal had called up his son and complained of vomiting. “My grandson brought him home. His health deteriorated and he died after some time. I don’t know what happened at the school.”

However, the health department failed to conduct Covid-19 test on the deceased. Senior medical officer Hans Raj said Harpal was a drug addict and was undergoing de-addiction treatment.



Civil surgeon Harish Malhotra said, “He had been asymptomatic during his quarantine period. He was a drug addict and apparently died under a fit. That’s why doctors did not conduct Covid test on him.”

However, SHO Jai Inder Singh Randhawa denied that the deceased was an addict and said the reason behind the death will be ascertained from the postmortem report.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Ludhiana industry hails state’s decision to allow operations in mix land use areas
May 15, 2020 01:30 IST
Sanofi CEO pledges virus vaccine for all after French backlash
May 15, 2020 01:25 IST
Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.