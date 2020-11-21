Nadda asks cadres to gear up for PRI, ULB polls

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national President Jagat Parkash Nadda gave a clarion call to legislators and party workers to brace for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) and Urban Local Body (ULB) polls.

On reaching his home district Bilaspur, Nadda held separate meetings with party office bearers and BJP legislators. He called on the leaders to take to fields to publicise the achievements of chief minister Jai Ram-led government in his three-year tenure.

On his arrival, Nadda was accorded a warm welcome at Luhnu ground in Bilaspur district. CM Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap were present on the occasion along with other BJP leaders.

While addressing BJP workers, he credited them for his elevation to the post of party national party. “It is due to the workers’ hard work that I returned back to my home state with the good news that our party emerged victorious in the Bihar elections. It is your love and affection that I attained this position at the Centre,” he said.

He said that not only in Bihar but BJP has also emerged victorious in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strategies on Covid-19 management and said that it is because of his efforts that the country is in a better position when a country like the USA has not been able to control the pandemic.

He said that during the pandemic, PM has sent Rs 500 crore to at least 20 crore women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He said that Narendra Modi has given AIIMS, Mother and Child Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital, PGI to the state.

“Himachal Pradesh is progressing under the administration of double engine government” he added.

Nadda reviews AIIMS construction work

Nadda along with the CM inspected and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district on Saturday.

Nadda said that there should be no compromise with construction quality. He said that this institute would provide specialised health services to the people of the state.

He expressed satisfaction over the fact that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction work of the AIIMS was going on smoothly and the project is likely to be completed by December 2021. He stressed that efforts should be made to start the MBBS classes next month. He said it was a matter of pride that 18 doctors from Himachal Pradesh had been selected for this health institute.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was committed to resolving all the issues relating to AIIMS and would extend all assistance for fulfilling the requirements of water supply and power at the earliest. He said that the state government would also examine the demand for electricity waiver for this institution. He said the government has released Rs 73 crore for power supply and Rs 65 crore for water supply arrangements.