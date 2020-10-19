Sections
Nagaland to mainstream teachers hired under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan

The Naga Students’ Federation and Eastern Naga Students’ Federation had launched a ban on movement of government registered vehicles to protest against the state government’s alleged inaction to absorb group of teachers of 2010 and 2013 batches into the state cadre

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:56 IST

By Alice Yhoshü, Hindustan Times Kohima

Two student organisations had called for a ban on the movement of all government vehicles from October 12. (Representational Image)

The Nagaland government on Sunday relented to the demand of two influential student organisations in the state to mainstream about 2,500 teachers employed under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamika Shiksha Abhiyan.

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) had, on October 12, launched a ban on movement of government registered vehicles to protest against the state government’s alleged inaction in absorbing a large group of teachers of the 2010 and 2013 batches into the state cadre.

“We (state government and student bodies) have come to a meeting point,” NSF president Ninoto Awomi said, explaining that on October 18, the government issued a letter to the two organisations, assuring them that the matter would be brought to a logical conclusion “once and for all” within a period of 18 months. Following this development, the NSF and ENSF have called off the ban call restricting movement of government registered vehicles.

“We thank the student community for standing up with us throughout the journey for a cause that is fair and just; and the state government for taking positive active action in the interest of the teaching community,” the NSF and ENSF said in a press release.

