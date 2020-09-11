Nagpur: Three media persons die due to Covid-19

The city reported 64 deaths during the same period that pushed the toll from the disease to 1,521. (Representational photo/HT)

Three journalists have died of Covid-19 in Nagpur since Thursday while at least 50 others have been infected with the virus in the city so far. Around 25 journalists from a major newspaper group and almost all reporters of a regional periodical have contracted the disease, officials aware of the matter said. One of journalists who died was from a well-known Marathi daily while two others worked for a news agency and a local cable network, they added.

Nagpur district has registered 2,053 Covid-19 cases since Thursday that has taken its tally to 46,610. The city reported 64 deaths during the same period that pushed the toll from the disease to 1,521.

Vikas Thakre, Congress’s legislator from Nagpur, met the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and urged him to issue directives to private hospitals to provide cashless hospitalisation to Covid-19 patients having health insurance and also under the state government’s Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

“Middle class and service class people do not have cash in hand to pay up to Rs three to four lakh advance per head. They are totally dependent on their mediclaim policies. Similarly, poor patients are not able to get beds in government-run Covid care hospitals. Such patients can get timely treatment in private hospitals if they are given cashless hospitalisation facility under the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana,” Thakre said in a memorandum submitted to Pawar.