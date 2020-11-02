Sections
Naib tehsildar, 4 others held for land fraud in Mohali

According to the FIR, the accused prepared forged land documents and got the village common land registered in the name of people known to them in lieu of high amounts of money

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested five people, including Zirakpur naib tehsildar Varinder Pal Dhoot, after booking 11 for illegally usurping a village common land in Majri block of Mohali district.

The case dates back to 2017, when Dhoot was posted as the naib tehsildar in Majri. He allegedly in connivance with subordinate revenue officials and private individuals fraudulently sold off 99 acres of shamlat land in Seonk village, leading to losses to the government exchequer in crores.

Others arrested have been identified as kanungo Rughubir Singh, patwari Iqbal Singh, nambardar Gurnam Singh and property dealer Sham Lal. The vigilance had been probing the case since 2017.

According to the FIR, the accused prepared forged land documents and got the village common land registered in the name of people known to them in lieu of high amounts of money. Later, the plots were sold at high rates.



In his statement to the VB, the block development and panchayat officer has stated that, as per land records, the land in question was shamlat (owned by the panchayat, and not any individual) from 1946 to 2000 and was never an agricultural land.

‘Remaining six will be arrested soon’

A senior VB official, who did not wish to be named, said the five arrested persons will be produced in court on Tuesday.

“We are still investigating the case and trying to find how much loss has been caused to the state government. We will be arresting the remaining six people in this connection soon,” he said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) and 7A (taking undue advantage to influence public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercise of personal influence) of the Prevention of Corruption Act besides Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine documents) and 120B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a similar case of corruption registered against revenue officials in the district, the VB in May 2018 had arrested the Bassi Pathana tehsildar and block development and panchayat officer for embezzling funds pertaining to acquisition of shamlat land in Jheourheri village for the international airport.

