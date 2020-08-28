Naib tehsildar booked for corruption in J&K’s Doda

Further investigation in the case is going on. (Representational image)

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday booked a naib tehsildar on corruption charges in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mukhtyar Zargar, then judicial clerk posted in the office of Doda deputy commissioner.

The ACB has registered a case under sections 5(1) (e), 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 against Zargar for acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

The accused has raised huge assets in the form of immovable and movable properties in his own name and his family members’ that include two-storied houses in Jammu’s Bathindi and Doda city; two houses at his ancestral village Pangrain in Doda; a car and luxurious household items; costly electronics gadgets and jewellery, said a spokesperson.

After obtaining a search warrant from the court of special judge (anti-corruption) in Jammu, teams raided all the houses of the accused public servant.

“During the searches, some incriminating documents like sale deeds, power of attorney, agreements, etc. were seized,” he said. Further investigation in the case is going on.