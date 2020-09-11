Nallasopara man cuts wrist on windowpane during fight with neighbour, bleeds to death

A 29-year-old auto driver from Nallasopara allegedly bled to death on Thursday early morning, after he smashed his hand into a windowpane during a fight with a neighbour. However, the victim’s wife claims he was murdered.

According to police, the victim Brijesh Jaiswal resided with his wife Puja and their two children in Pragati Nagar, Nallasopara (East). Jaiswal was reportedly drunk as he was celebrating his daughter’s wedding on Wednesday night. In a drunken stupor, he went to the house of his neighbour Ashok Yadav and started banging on the door. After gaining entry, he allegedly got into a fight with Yadav and smashed his left hand against the glass windowpane, slitting his wrist.

“Jaiswal ran out of the building, and he died on the road due to intensive bleeding,” said an eyewitness.

However, Puja has alleged that Yadav had stabbed her husband to death over some petty altercation.

“As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death and are awaiting the post mortem report. We are questioning Yadav as per Pooja’s allegation,” said senior inspector DS Patil of Tulinj police station.