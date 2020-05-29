Sections
Home / Cities / Narco-terror module key accused held in Amritsar village

Narco-terror module key accused held in Amritsar village

The module being run from Ajnala was busted with the arrest of army jawan Rahul Chauhan among others in January this year

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Amritsar rural district police on Friday arrested prime accused Ajaypal Singh of Mode village in Ajnala subdivision in connection with a narco-terror module busted in January.

The module was busted with the arrest of army jawan Rahul Chauhan of Haryana, Dharminder Singh of Dhanoa Khurd village in Amritsar, and Balkar Singh of Kalas village in Tarn Taran district. Police had also recovered two highly sophisticated China-made drones, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh in cash, and the magazine of an Insas rifle after quizzing the accused.

As the investigation proceeded, police had arrested six more members of the module, which had been involved in cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons from Pakistan by using drones. Army jawan Chauhan was reportedly involved in procuring and supplying drones and providing training to the smugglers.

Senior suprintendent of police (SSP, rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal said Ajaypal Singh was arrested in Chheharta area on the basis of a tip-off. “He was being sheltered by one Dilbagh Singh, alias Bagha, of Khasa village. A separate case of criminal harbouring has been registered against Bagha,” he said.



Duggal said ten people have been arrested so far in the case and. “Certain Pakistan-based drug smugglers who were sending drugs and weapons from across the border have been identified. Ajaypal’s arrest is likely to lead to further disclosures,” said the SSP.

