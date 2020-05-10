Sections
Home / Cities / Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution

Naroa Manch members visit Battian STP, slam pollution body’s claims over Buddha Nullah pollution

In April, PPCB had claimed that there is not much reduction in the level of pollution in the waterbody amid the lockdown

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Naroa Punjab Manch with the water samples collected from Bhattian treatment plant in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Members of Naroa Punjab Manch and Bhai Ghanaiya Cancer Roko Seva Society, Faridkot, on Saturday visited Bhattian sewage treatment plant (STP) and slammed the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s (PPCB’s) claims of “minimal improvement” in the pollution level of Buddha Nullah due to the closure of factories amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The members rued that it was clearly visible that the pollution level has decreased drastically and said they would ask the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct sampling of the waterbody at this time and check the presence of heavy metals in it.

Naroa Punjab Manch president Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja said, “As the recent reports of PPCB are contradictory, we are demanding that the NGT monitoring committee should conduct sampling to detect heavy metals in the nullah.” Asserting that the darkness of waste water has reduced drastically both at the inlet and outlet point of the plant suggesting that the pollution has reduced, he said, “After the NGT committee conducts sampling of the nullah, its reports can be compared with the sample reports that come out once the industry restarts its operations. Everything will become clear then.”

The PPCB had, in the month of April, claimed that there is not much reduction in the level of pollution in the waterbody amid the lockdown.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
India rejects Nepal’s protest against new road to Lipulekh
May 09, 2020 22:05 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST

latest news

Missing liquor case: Haryana Police seize ₹97 lakh cash, pistol, SUV in raid
May 10, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Brunch Mother’s Day Cover Story: Mum is not the right word!
May 10, 2020 01:29 IST
Haryana: Three IAS officers shifted
May 10, 2020 01:27 IST
Residents of containment zone in Chandigarh booked for flouting norms
May 10, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.