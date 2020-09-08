National Achievement Survey put off by a year due to Covid pandemic

A student ‘s temperature being checked before he enters his classroom at Government High School, Bazidpur, in Sonepat district on Monday. It was one of the two government schools in Haryana that reopened on September 7 for students of Classes 10 and 12 for the first time since March-end when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the country. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The Centre has decided to postpone the National Achievement Survey (NAS), 2020, by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NAS, which was scheduled to be held in November 2020 to assess the learning levels of students, will now be held around the same time next year.

“Due to the prevailing pandemic, it has been decided to postpone NAS to 2021,” according to a recent communication from the director, school education and literacy, JP Pandey to all principal secretaries, school education, of states and union territories.

The Union ministry has tentatively scheduled the survey for Classes 3, 5, 8, and 10 in the first week of October or second week of November 2021, asking the states and UTs to convey their preference by September 18.

“As the survey involves all states and UTs, early finalisation of dates will help stakeholders and agencies involved in the conduct of the NAS for seamless and timely planning,” reads the letter.

The postponement came as India’s Covid-19 tally raced past the 40 lakh mark.

EVALUATING LEARNING COMPETENCIES

The exercise will be conducted jointly by the Union ministry of education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to evaluate class-appropriate learning competencies of students in state-run and aided schools, understand educational health of schooling, diagnose maladies, and institute measures to fill them.

In the last survey in November 2017, the learning levels of 25 lakh students of 1.1 lakh schools across 701 districts in all states and UTs were assessed.

PUNJAB ACHIEVEMENT SURVEY HELD ONLINE

A senior official of Punjab’s school education department said there is no other option as all schools are closed. “There is no plan to reopen schools for now as Covid-19 cases are rising across the country. Whenever any decision is taken, primary and middle schools will be the last to be reopened,” he said.

Punjab held the Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS) online last month for students of Classes 6 to 12 to check the learning outcomes to prepare the teachers and students for the national achievement survey. In the 2017 survey, Punjab students had not fared well, particularly in mathematics even though they did better in languages.