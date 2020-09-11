National Commission for Women urged to look into allegation of BMC harassing Kangana Ranaut

Despite Kangana Ranaut’s controversial remarks against Bollywood celebrities over nepotism and drug abuse ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the criticism of Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, the people of Himachal Pradesh have supported her. (HT file photo)

Taking suo motu cognizance of the recent harassment of actor Kangana Ranaut by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that demolished parts of her office besides Mumbai Police and political leaders, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking appropriate action in the matter.

“Kangana hails from Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh and has made the state proud at the international level,” the state commission wrote in the letter to the NCW on Thursday, urging it to take up the matter with “appropriate authorities”.

Officials said in Shimla on Friday that the state panel requested the NCW to share an action taken report at the earliest while marking a copy of the letter to the member secretary, Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Jagaran Manch’s Himachal unit has submitted a memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, seeking the arrest of Sanjay Raut and dissolution of the Maharashtra government. The state unit president of the Manch Kashmir Chand Sadiyal said that stern action should be taken in the matter otherwise the organisation would intensify its movement.

Kangana was locked in war of words with Raut on social media after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Despite her controversial remarks targeting Bollywood celebrities over nepotism and drug abuse ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the criticism of Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, the people of Himachal Pradesh have supported her. Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha and Karni Sena took out marches seeking justice for her on Thursday.