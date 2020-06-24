National Means-cum-Merit scholarship: Ludhiana tops the state as 229 students clear exam

As many as 229 students from Ludhiana cleared the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam, the results of which were declared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training on Wednesday. Across the state, as many as 2,203 students have passed the exam, with Ludhiana having the highest pass percentage.

The exam is conducted for students of Class 8, who on clearing the exam become eligible to Rs 12,000 per annum as scholarshiptill they complete senior secondary school.

Udaynoor Singh, a student of Government High School, Guruwali, Amritsar, topped the exam, scoring 153 out of 180. The second place is shared by Gurinderjeet Kaur of Government Middle School, Goh, Ludhiana, and Tanush Rajinder Kambri of Government Middle School, Bhangal Khurd Amargarh of SBS Nagar. Both have scored 152 marks in the exam.

In Ludhiana, the top three schools, from where the maximum students cleared the exam are Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Sahnewal, and Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University.

Ludhiana district education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur congratulated the students, teachers and school heads for this achievement. She also applauded the efforts made by the deputy district education officers for motivating students to appear in the test during their visit to the schools.

Gurinderjeet Kaur, the second-position holder, said, “I worked very hard to clear this test but securing the second position in the state came as a surprise. I was guided by my science teacher Rajveer Kaur and in-charge Charanjit Kaur.”

Her father Gurdeep Singh is a farmer and mother Sukhwinder Kaur is a homemaker.

Of the 2,203 students who cleared the exam, 170 are from Jalandhar, 159 from Hoshiarpur, 158 from Amritsar, 157 from Patiala, 141 from Sangrur, 128 from Gurdaspur, 100 from Bathinda, 98 from Tarn Taran, 91from Moga, 88 from Fazilka, 74 from Mansa, 70 each from Kapurthala and Mukstar, 66 from Rupnagar, 64 each from SAS Nagar and Ferozepur, 62 from SBS Nagar, 58 from Barnala, 53 each from Fatehgarh Sahib and Faridkot and 50 from Pathankot.