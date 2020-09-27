Sections
National Teachers' Awards: Punjab education department asks teachers to apply before Oct 15

Teachers can directly apply at www.ictaward.ncert.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

To felicitate teachers who have enhanced student learning by effectively and innovatively integrating technology supported learning into the school curriculum and subject teaching (including the creation of e-content), the state education department has asked teachers to apply for National ICT Awards. The last date to send details is October 15. Teachers can directly apply at www.ictaward.ncert.gov.in.

The NCERT has stated that as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become one of the basic building blocks of modern society so to strengthen the use of ICT in almost every sphere including the education sector, the government introduced these awards for the innovative teachers.

As per the guidelines, teachers have to submit their portfolio along with the entry form. The portfolio should include evidence of the teacher’s awareness and use of ICT in their own professional development, in improving their teaching-learning, and enhancing the overall quality of education in schools and communities. It should include relevant supporting documents, tools, reports of activities, field visits, photographs, audios or videos.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur, said, “I have asked teachers to apply for this award as many are using information and communication technology for enhancing teaching-learning and are eligible to apply for this award.”

The selected awardee will get an ICT Kit, a laptop and a commendation certificate. The awardees would be encouraged to function as mentors (resource persons) for their area to motivate and train other teachers. All the awardees will form a community of resource persons through networking. Selected initiatives would be shared as best practices across the country.

