Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai auto driver held for raping 18-year-old from Chhattisgarh

Navi Mumbai auto driver held for raping 18-year-old from Chhattisgarh

On December 27, the girl asked an auto driver to drop her at Gandhi garden. The driver took her to a remote place at Vadghar river, and threatened to kill her. He then raped her

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:32 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

The driver was nabbed 12 hours after the complaint was lodged. (HT FILE)

An 18-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh, who came to Mumbai to celebrate Christmas and New Year, was allegedly raped by an auto rickshaw driver in Panvel.

The Panvel crime unit police have arrested the accused within 12 hours of receiving the complaint.

Deputy police commissioner, Zone II, Shivaji Patil said, “On December 27, the girl asked an auto driver to drop her at Gandhi garden. The driver took her to a remote place at Vadghar river, and threatened to kill her. He then raped her. As she shouted for help, the accused fled and nearby locals came to her rescue.”

The Panvel police immediately launched a search operation and arrested Sachin Sharma, 26, the auto driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

States scramble to locate hundreds of UK returnees
by Venkatesha Babu and Debabrata Mohanty
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
GST revenue may exceed Rs 1 lakh crore for third consecutive month
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Joe Biden blames Trump for slow vaccine rollout, pledges faster pace
by Bloomberg | Edited by Shivani Kumar
‘Covid-19 wake-up call’: WHO warns future pandemics to be far deadlier
by Agencies
IPOs in 2020 dominated by PE exits
by Nasrin Sultana and Ashwin Ramarathinam
RBI flags post-covid challenges for banks
by Gopika Gopakumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.