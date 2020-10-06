Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹35 lakh fine for Covid-19 violations

Navi Mumbai civic body collects ₹35 lakh fine for Covid-19 violations

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected ₹35 lakh in fine from those violating Covid-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks, among other from April 29...

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:03 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has collected ₹35 lakh in fine from those violating Covid-19 norms like social distancing and wearing of masks, among other from April 29 till date.

Special ward level squads have been formed to levy fine and ensure the guidelines are followed. Those violating the norms are also given a rose and an appeal is made to henceforth follow the rules. The corporation collects fine of ₹1,000 for spitting in public place, ₹500 for not wearing a mask, ₹200 for flouting social distancing norms and ₹2,000 for shopkeepers and traders flouting the social distancing norms.

NMMC civic chief Abhijit Bangar, said, “Under the circumstances, to prevent the spread of the Covid pandemic, regular use of masks, washing of hands and maintaining adequate distance are of utmost importance. However, some residents continue to violate the norms.” He further said that the NMMC’s intention is not to harass anyone or earn from this drive. It is being done to control the pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
Oct 06, 2020 00:45 IST
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Recovery rate in Haryana goes past 90%
Oct 06, 2020 01:05 IST
Blame game erupts after Jind varsity dean’s suspension
Oct 06, 2020 01:00 IST
Rahul can enter Haryana but without Cong crowd: Khattar
Oct 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital
Oct 06, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.