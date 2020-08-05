Navi Mumbai civic body gets its own Covid testing lab, set to acquire 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilators

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr DY Patil Hospital, Nerul, for 200 fully-equipped intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 80 ventilators. The beds will be made available for free of cost for patients.

Currently, NMMC has 202 ICU beds and 93 ventilators.

The MoU was signed between municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and Dr Rahul Peddawad, chief executive officer of DY Patil Hospital.

Bangar said, “This agreement will give us additional beds. Patients occupying these beds will not be charged as the treatment charges will be borne by NMMC. The beds will be made available in four phases, with 50 beds in each phase, starting from August 10 to September 10. This arrangement will go a long way in our mission to reduce the death rate in Navi Mumbai.”

Until Tuesday, the city saw 18,141 cases of Covid-19, including 468 deaths.

Meanwhile, the corporation also started its own testing lab, which can conduct 1,000 tests each day. The state-of-the-art lab will give provide results of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCMR) tests in 24 hours. The civic body plans to use the lab to conduct tests for other diseases, after the Covid-19 outbreak ends.

“The infrastructure for the lab was set-up, and we were only waiting for approval from ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research]. We got the required approval and conducted 1,000 tests on the very first day. We expect the testing in the city to increase manifold. While the lab will at present be used for Covid 19 tests, in the future, it will also be used for hepatitis, swine flu, leptospirosis, HIV and other molecular tests,” said Bangar.

As the civic body did not have its own lab until Tuesday, it had to depend on other government and private labs for tests, leading to great delay in getting the results.

“Within two days after I took charge, we started conducting rapid antigen tests that give results in 30 minutes. We now have 22 rapid antigen testing centres, which conduct around 2,500 tests,” Bangar said.