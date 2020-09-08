Navi Mumbai civic body starts Covid-19 bill complaint centre, issues helpline numbers

Sections
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a Covid-19 bill complaint centre in the city through which residents can lodge their complaints against the private hospitals...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:41 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a Covid-19 bill complaint centre in the city through which residents can lodge their complaints against the private hospitals in case of inflated bills. The civic body has asked residents to call on 27567389 or send bill copies on email id cbcc@nmmconline.com or on WhatsApp number 7208490010.

NMMC had earlier constituted a an audit committee to go into the complaints by the residents.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, “We have set up the complaint centre on the ground floor of the civic headquarters from Monday. It will be open from 8am to 8pm.”

He added, “Residents can call on the given numbers and our personnel will take all the requisite details from them with respect to the hospital admission, treatment and the bill charged. A token number will be issued to the complainant for follow up.”



Bangar added, “The complaint will be investigated within 24 hours and the requisite action will be taken accordingly. The complainant will be informed of the action taken. We appeal to the residents to make use of the numbers issues to lodge their complaints. We have made it very easy for them to do so now and they do not have to go to any office for it.”

