Navi Mumbai civic corporation revises guidelines at its Vashi hospital to reduce Covid deaths

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued revised staffing guidelines for treating critical patients at its Vashi hospital to bring down Covid fatality rate.

The special orders were issued by municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar after it was found that the fatality rate of the critical patients at the civic hospital in Vashi’s sector 10 has not come down.

“The duties of the doctors at the hospital will now be based upon the standard treatment protocol. We are confident that this step will bring a significant difference in our strategy to combat the pandemic. I want to ensure that critical patients at the hospital get the best treatment and care. Hence, the 11 physicians, intensivists, anesthetists, resident doctors and other medical experts and technicians will have a new timetable of working hours. The doctors will, at their specified time, be mandatorily present at the Covid ward and ICU. The medical experts will check on every patient at an interval of every one hour. The implementation of the standard treatment protocol for the treatment of the critical patients will be the responsibility of these medical experts,” said Bangar.

He added, “It will be the responsibility of the medical superintendent to ensure that the doctors and technicians concerned are not just present in the hospital but are busy taking care of the patients. The medical superintendent will have to make three visits to the Covid ward and ICU.”