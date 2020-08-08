Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19

Navi Mumbai cop succumbs to Covid-19

A 50-year-old police constable in Navi Mumbai died of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the fatality in Navi Mumbai Police commissionerate to two. The head constable posted at Navi...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:31 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 50-year-old police constable in Navi Mumbai died of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the fatality in Navi Mumbai Police commissionerate to two.

The head constable posted at Navi Mumbai police headquarters succumbed to the infection a week after he first reported having fever.

Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai police commissioner, said, “The constable was suffering from high fever for a week and had sought treatment from a local doctor. He had ignored the symptoms until his condition deteriorated on Friday.”

The constable was then taken to a hospital, where he died around 12.30am on Saturday. Following his death, he was found positive for Covid-19.



Till July 31, a total of 409 Navi Mumbai police personnel, including 54 officers and 355 personnel from the constabulary, tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 218 family members of police personnel also tested positive during the same period.

On July 13, a 47-year-old constable posted at the coastal security branch at police commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur, had succumbed to the virus.

