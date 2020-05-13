Navi Mumbai Covid cases cross 900 mark

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed the 900 mark of covid positive cases on Wednesday with 54 new cases.

The city has 910 Covid positive cases.

Among the new cases, 14 are from Turbhe, 11 from Vashi, 10 from Kopar Khairane, nine from Airoli, five from Ghansoli, two from Belapur, two from Nerul and one from Digha.

