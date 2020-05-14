Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai Covid cases nears 1,000 mark

Navi Mumbai Covid cases nears 1,000 mark

Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 1,000 mark of Covid 19 cases. With 64 new cases on Thursday, the city’s total tally is 974.A total 53 patients were discharged from hospitals.On Thursday,...

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:46 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 1,000 mark of Covid 19 cases. With 64 new cases on Thursday, the city’s total tally is 974.

A total 53 patients were discharged from hospitals.

On Thursday, 13 cases were reported from Nerul, 12 cases were reported from Kopar Khairane and Airoli each, five from Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe and Ghansoli each and seven from Digha.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
May 14, 2020 21:26 IST
Maharashtra sees 1602 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike; tally at 27,524
May 14, 2020 20:58 IST

latest news

BJP govts both in Centre and UP have failed to tackle corona crisis: Akhilesh Yadav
May 14, 2020 22:01 IST
FIR against group celebrating return of cured Covid patient in Chandigarh
May 14, 2020 21:52 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Gujarat launches scheme to provide loans to small traders hit by lockdown
May 14, 2020 21:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.