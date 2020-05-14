Navi Mumbai Covid cases nears 1,000 mark

Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 1,000 mark of Covid 19 cases. With 64 new cases on Thursday, the city’s total tally is 974.

A total 53 patients were discharged from hospitals.

On Thursday, 13 cases were reported from Nerul, 12 cases were reported from Kopar Khairane and Airoli each, five from Belapur, Vashi, Turbhe and Ghansoli each and seven from Digha.