Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai crosses 200 mark with 18 new cases

Navi Mumbai crosses 200 mark with 18 new cases

Navi Mumbai crossed the 200 mark of positive Covid cases on Wednesday with cases doubling in just five days.The city crossed the 100 mark on April 24.After a record spike of 43 cases on Tuesday,...

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:28 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai crossed the 200 mark of positive Covid cases on Wednesday with cases doubling in just five days.

The city crossed the 100 mark on April 24.After a record spike of 43 cases on Tuesday, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 206.

Some of them who tested positive are a 37-year-old woman from Airoli, who delivered a baby recently; a 22-year-old woman, who delivered a baby on April 26; three people working at APMC market; a 35-year-old woman from Juhugaon, who had gone to Hiranandani Fortis hospital for dialysis; a 35-year-old BEST conductor, living in Kopar Khairane, deployed at Deonar depot; a 43-year-old staff nurse from Sion hospital, living in Airoli; a 30-year-old woman, who delivered a baby on April 6. Her newborn daughter has tested negative.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported seven new cases on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Panvel is 65.



Two police personnel posted at Wadala and two BMC sanitation workers have tested positive. An X-ray technician working at a hospital in Kharghar has tested positive.

Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “A woman doctor working at Mumbai Port Trust who had tested Covid positive has recovered.”

He added, “There are rumours that a complete lockdown has been ordered in Kamothe node. There is no such order given. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
54,000 abandoned cows adopted in UP
Apr 30, 2020 00:43 IST
94% people in Indian metros embrace digital retail payment
Apr 30, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.