Navi Mumbai crosses 500 mark with 43 new cases

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:39 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai crossed 400 and 500 mark of Covid positive cases in just three days.

The city reported 43 new cases on Friday, taking the tally in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction to 527.

Out of 43 positive cases, 12 are from Ghansoli, six from Belapur, seven from Vashi, six from Kopar Khairane, five from Airoli, four from Nerul and three from Digha. There are 109 containment zones in the city.

An NMMC official said, “Of the 43 positive cases, 25 are related to APMC market. A total of 200 cases are of APMC traders, workers or their families. The decision to shut down APMC market will help curb the spread of the virus.”



