Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai man strangles his wife with towel, arrested

Navi Mumbai man strangles his wife with towel, arrested

Khandeshwar police arrested a 36-year-old man for killing his 26-year-old wife over domestic issues on Tuesday. The accused, Suryakant Maruti Jadhav, a resident of Vichumbe in...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:29 IST

By Raina Shine ,

Khandeshwar police arrested a 36-year-old man for killing his 26-year-old wife over domestic issues on Tuesday.

The accused, Suryakant Maruti Jadhav, a resident of Vichumbe in Panvel and a daily wage worker, strangled his wife Saarthi with a towel.

“The wife used to suspect her husband of affairs, which frequently led to fights. She would also beat up the kids which her husband disliked,” said senior inspector Shyam Shinde, Khandeshwar police station.

On Tuesday around 4.30pm, the deceased had allegedly started beating their five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. “Seeing this, the husband throttled her to death in a fit of rage,” Shinde said.



After the incident, he called up his sister and narrated the incident to her. While he stayed at home, his sister called Khandeshwar police as instructed by the accused himself. “He wanted to surrender himself, hence he stayed home. Our team reached his residence and arrested him,” Shinde said.

The couple got married in 2014 and had been facing trouble since the past three years.

Jadhav was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody till September 14.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala today
Sep 10, 2020 00:35 IST
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Rohtak’s PGIMS begins second phase of clinical trials for indigenous Covid vaccine, Covaxin
Sep 10, 2020 02:14 IST
Delay in assent to Bills: Haryana Guv unsure about validation Bill to legitimise de-licensing
Sep 10, 2020 02:12 IST
Two friends ‘consume poison’, one dies in Rohtak
Sep 10, 2020 02:03 IST
Haryana records 2K+ plus cases again, 28 succumb to the virus
Sep 10, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.