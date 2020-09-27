Navi Mumbai police constable succumbs to Covid-19

A 51-year-old Navi Mumbai police constable succumbed to Covid-19 early on Sunday after over a week-long battle with the infection.

Constable Rajendra Khot was posted as a driver at Vashi police station. The constable was admitted at DY Patil Hospital on September 18 after he complained of breathlessness. He tested positive for Covid-19 and his health worsened over the weekend, an officer said.

“Khot had previously undergone angioplasty which put him under a high-risk category. He succumbed to the virus during his treatment on Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife and two children,” the officer from Navi Mumbai police station said.

Khot is the 10th police personnel from the city police to have lost his battle with Covid-19.