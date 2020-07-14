Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai police head constable succumbs to Covid-19

Navi Mumbai police head constable succumbs to Covid-19

A 47-year-old head constable of Navi Mumbai police succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vashi since June 18.A Rabale resident, who was...

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:48 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 47-year-old head constable of Navi Mumbai police succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vashi since June 18.

A Rabale resident, who was attacked with the coastal security branch at the police commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur, is survived by his mother, wife and two children.

“He had a dry cough, following which he got himself tested. His mother and wife also had symptoms and were admitted at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, and have recovered since,” said an officer from the commissioner’s office.

City police commissioner Sanjay Kumar posted a condolence message on Twitter. “He was fighting bravely with virus till date. Navi Mumbai police is pained by this irreparable loss. Heartfelt condolences to family and acquaintances,” Kumar wrote.



This is the first Covid death in the Navi Mumbai police force. Earlier, a police constable’s wife had succumbed to the disease.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre asks PTI to pay dues of over Rs84 crore for its office
Jul 14, 2020 02:01 IST
‘Operation Lotus’ will not be successful in Maharashtra; backing BJP in 2014 was political ploy: Sharad Pawar
Jul 14, 2020 01:55 IST
300 fliers from Dubai claim they were made to wait at Mumbai airport for 10 hours
Jul 14, 2020 01:50 IST
Air Arabia gets notice for operating without consent
Jul 14, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.