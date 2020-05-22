Navi Mumbai records 1,500 total cases

Sections
With 65 new cases on Friday, Navi Mumbai’s tally is 1,500. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday also recorded two deaths.Among those who have tested positive are three...

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:17 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

With 65 new cases on Friday, Navi Mumbai’s tally is 1,500.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday also recorded two deaths.

Among those who have tested positive are three children – an eight-year-old girl and two 5- year-old girls.

Panvel recorded 14 new Covid positive cases on Friday, taking the total to 332. A 47-year-old woman from Kalamboli died. She was suffering from typhoid and had tested positive for Covid.



