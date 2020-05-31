Sections
Navi Mumbai records 114 new cases, 7 deaths

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 114 Covid cases and seven deaths on Saturday. The total number of Covid positive patients in Navi Mumbai is 2,110. Among the new cases are three...

Updated: May 31, 2020 00:57 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 114 Covid cases and seven deaths on Saturday. The total number of Covid positive patients in Navi Mumbai is 2,110. Among the new cases are three children-- a 12-year-old boy from Nerul, a 13-year-old girl from Kopar Khairane and a six-year-old boy from Turbhe Store.

