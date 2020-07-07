Navi Mumbai records 115 new cases on Tuesday

Sections
Navi Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 115 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. The total number of positive cases in Navi Mumbai is 8,072, while the death toll is 260.Navi Mumbai went into...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:51 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 115 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. The total number of positive cases in Navi Mumbai is 8,072, while the death toll is 260.

Navi Mumbai went into ten-day lockdown since the midnight of July 3. The cases have reduced in the last two days.

On Tuesday, Nerul reported 30 cases, whereas Airoli and Kopar Khairane reported 21 and 19 cases respectively.

An official from NMMC said, “Around 4,433 people have so far recovered. The active cases are 3,067, while 30,491 people have been home-quarantined. Out of those tested positive on Tuesday, nine are children including a one-year-old girl from Sector 13 in Nerul. The recovery percentage has increased to 59%.”



Meanwhile, Panvel recorded 90 new cases on Tuesday, along with one death. The total number of cases in Panvel has reached 3,072 while 85 people have succumbed to the virus.

