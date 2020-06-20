Sections
Navi Mumbai records 172 cases on Saturday

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 22:59 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai registered its highest one-day death toll on Saturday with 10 deaths reported in 24 hours. The city also registered 172 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 4,687. The total deaths reported so far is 157. Eighty patients have recovered on Saturday.

An NMMC officer said, “Of 172 cases, 32 cases were reported from Nerul ward, followed by 29 in Kopar Khairane and 28 in Ghansoli. Fourteen children have tested positive including a six- year-old girl from Sector 36 in Seawoods and nine-year-old boy from Sector 26 in Belapur.”

Panvel on the other hand witnessed highest one day spike in cases with 73 new cases on Saturday. Two people have also died while the total positive cases are now 1,267, while the death toll has increased to 55.

In Panvel City Municipal Corporation limits, 37 patients tested negative and were discharged on the day. The two deaths are of a 25-year-old resident of Khidukpada in Kalamboli and a 50 year old resident of Navde in Kalamboli. Out of the 73 positive cases, Kamothe has the highest number of 14 positive cases.



Of the total 55 deaths, there have been 16 deaths in Kalamboli, 17 in Kamothe, 8 in Kharghar, 7 in New Panvel, 2 in Panvel and 5 in Taloja.

