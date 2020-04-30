Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records 24 new Covid cases

Navi Mumbai records 24 new Covid cases

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 24 new cases on Thursday taking the total positive cases in the city to 230.Among those who tested positive is a doctor from Sanpada and working at...

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:05 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 24 new cases on Thursday taking the total positive cases in the city to 230.

Among those who tested positive is a doctor from Sanpada and working at Shatabdi hospital in Govandi; a police constable deployed at Trombay police station; a 30-year-old ward boy of Tata hospital in Mumbai; two traders from APMC; a 31-year-old accountant working at APMC grain market and a 65-year-old resident of Vashi whose son is a doctor in a pharmaceutical company.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported five new cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 69.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
Petition filed in HC to direct Governor to nominate Thackeray as MLC within three days
May 01, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.