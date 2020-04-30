Navi Mumbai records 24 new Covid cases
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 24 new cases on Thursday taking the total positive cases in the city to 230.
Among those who tested positive is a doctor from Sanpada and working at Shatabdi hospital in Govandi; a police constable deployed at Trombay police station; a 30-year-old ward boy of Tata hospital in Mumbai; two traders from APMC; a 31-year-old accountant working at APMC grain market and a 65-year-old resident of Vashi whose son is a doctor in a pharmaceutical company.
Panvel City Municipal Corporation reported five new cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 69.