Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records 2nd highest one-day spike

Navi Mumbai records 2nd highest one-day spike

Two days after a record 195 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported the second-highest single-day spike with 191...

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:56 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Two days after a record 195 Covid-19 cases were reported in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported the second-highest single-day spike with 191 cases on Saturday. This takes the total count in the city to 3,734. Five deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 114. Sixty-two people were discharged on Saturday, bringing the recovery count to 2,186 at a rate of 59%.

An officer from NMMC said, “There are 15 children among those who tested positive, the youngest being a one-year-old boy from Sanpada, two five-year-old girls from Chinchpada in Airoli and Baba Galli in Turbhe, and a four-year-old boy from Sector 9 in Kopar Khairne. Airoli reported the highest number of cases at 46, followed by 24 in Turbhe on Saturday.

In Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 37 new cases were reported, taking the total to 928. Two deaths were also reported on Saturday, taking the toll to 39. Kamothe has reported the highest number of deaths at 14, followed by eight in Kalamboli.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Celebrating 100 years of Satyajit Ray: The Man Who Taught People About Love by Vinay Pathak - Part 1
Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST
26-year-old man held for raping minor niece in Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2020 01:20 IST
Misery brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic unimaginable, says Bombay HC in landmark ruling
Jun 14, 2020 01:18 IST
IMA PASSING OUT PARADE: Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags coveted Sword of Honour
Jun 14, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.