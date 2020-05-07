Navi Mumbai records 44 cases, almost near 500 mark

Sections
Just a day after it crossed the 400 mark of Covid positive cases, Navi Mumbai is nearing the 500 mark.Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 44 cases on Thursday, taking the city’s...

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:54 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Just a day after it crossed the 400 mark of Covid positive cases, Navi Mumbai is nearing the 500 mark.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded 44 cases on Thursday, taking the city’s tally to 484 cases. There are 107 containment zones in the city.

NMMC has decided to convert the spacious CIDCO exhibition centre at Vashi into a designated Covid Care Centre with 1,200 beds. Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have a Covid care centre at our multipurpose building at Sector 14 in Vashi and Indiabulls complex in Panvel for those with mild symptoms. But they are far from the city and so we have decided to use this facility.”

On Thursday, two more Shramik express trains left from Panvel railway station for Bihar and Habibganj in Madhya Pradesh.



Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “One train left for Danapur in Bihar on Wednesday night and another train left for Habibganj with 1,200 passengers on Thursday morning.”

