Navi Mumbai records 74 new cases

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 74 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking total tally to 1,264. Six deaths were also reported.

Updated: May 19, 2020 01:13 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A view of APMC vegetable market after it was opened on Monday for trading during lockdown. (Bachchan Kumar/HT Photo)

The 74 positive cases are Turbhe (22), Airoli (13), Nerul (12), Vashi (8), Ghansoli (6), Digha (5) and Belapur and Kopar Khairane four each.

Three wholesale markets at APMC, Vashi, opened on Monday after being shut for a week. The vegetable, grains and spices market opened for business with strict restrictions on the movement of vehicles and people and social distancing norms.

The onion-potato market and fruit markets are slated to open on Thursday.



APMC director Shankar Pingle said, “We have started the market as the government wants the essential supplies. Strict norms are in place.”

