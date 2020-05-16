Sections
Navi Mumbai records 80 new cases

Updated: May 16, 2020 21:28 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 80 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,128. Three deaths were also reported.

Among the new cases are 25 from Turbhe, 15 from Kopar Khairane, 12 from Nerul, nine from Vashi, seven from Ghansoli, six from Belapur and Airoli each.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 12 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total to 246.

Kamothe has recorded 99, Kharghar 57, Kalamboli 27, New Panvel 31, Old Panvel 18, CISF camp 10 and Taloja four.



A 34-year-old personnel from Rapid Action Force, Taloja; two police personnel posted at Arthur Road jail; a 28-year-old policeman posted in Bandra and living in Kamothe; two BEST staffers, a depot mechanic and a driver, have tested positive.

