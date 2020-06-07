Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 128 cases

Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 128 cases

Navi Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid cases with 128 new cases reported on Saturday. The total in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction is 2,771. The previous...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:39 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid cases with 128 new cases reported on Saturday. The total in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction is 2,771. The previous highest spike was 105 cases on May 11.

Nine children tested positive on Saturday. One death was reported, taking the total death toll to 88.

A total of 56 new Covid 19 cases were reported in Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area on Saturday. The total in the region is now 693. This is the highest ever single day spike in the region. The previous highest spike was 30 cases on May 31. Three deaths were reported in Panvel.

A 32-year-old resident from New Panvel, a 56-year-old resident from Kamothe and a 93- year-old resident from Kamothe died after being infected.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Normandy remembers D-Day without crowds amid pandemic
Jun 07, 2020 02:52 IST
World witnesses another day of protests over George Floyd’s death
Jun 07, 2020 02:47 IST
MHA studies tools to monitor darknet
Jun 07, 2020 02:40 IST
One held for drawing ₹5 lakh pay from schools
Jun 07, 2020 02:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.