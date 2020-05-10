Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 82 new cases

Navi Mumbai saw the highest single-day spike with 82 new Covid 19 positive cases on Sunday. The total cases recorded in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is 674.

Among the 82 positive cases, 21 are from Vashi, 20 from Turbhe, 14 from Kopar Khairane, eight from Airoli, seven from Nerul, five from Ghansoli, four from Digha and three from Belapur.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Most of the positive cases are of those working in Mumbai and their families or those related to APMC market. The APMC market will be shut from tomorrow. We are also appealing to those working in Mumbai to stay there for now.”