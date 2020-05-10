Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 82 new cases

Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike with 82 new cases

Navi Mumbai saw the highest single-day spike with 82 new Covid 19 positive cases on Sunday. The total cases recorded in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is 674. Among the 82 positive cases,...

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:44 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai saw the highest single-day spike with 82 new Covid 19 positive cases on Sunday. The total cases recorded in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is 674.

Among the 82 positive cases, 21 are from Vashi, 20 from Turbhe, 14 from Kopar Khairane, eight from Airoli, seven from Nerul, five from Ghansoli, four from Digha and three from Belapur.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “Most of the positive cases are of those working in Mumbai and their families or those related to APMC market. The APMC market will be shut from tomorrow. We are also appealing to those working in Mumbai to stay there for now.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.