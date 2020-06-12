Navi Mumbai records new highest one-day spike with 195 cases; total 3,414

A day after reporting a high of 156 new Covid-19 cases in a day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported the highest one-day spike so far with 195 cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,414.

NMMC also reported six deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll to 107. Meanwhile, 83 patients have recovered and were discharged on the same day.

In Navi Mumbai, 14,273 people have been tested for Covid-19 so far. Of them, 10,416 persons have tested negative and the results of 443 are pending. Of the total cases, 1,309 are currently active while 1,998 persons (59% of total cases) have recovered from the disease. In addition, 30,426 people have completed their quarantine period in the city.

Of the 195 new Covid positive cases, Belapur recorded 12, Nerul seven, Vashi 22, Turbhe 30, Kopar Khairane 37, Ghansoli 42, Airoli 35 and Digha 10.

There are also 10 children among the positive patients, including a 10-year-old boy from Sathe Nagar in Rabale; a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old from sector 5 in Ghansoli; a 15-year-old girl from Shramik Nagar, Khairane; a 15-year-old girl from Rabale; a 12-year-old girl from Koprigaon; a 3-year-old boy from sector 14, Diwalegaon; a 16-year-old girl from sector 12, Kopar Khairane; and a 2-year-old girl from Airoli.

Of the 83 people who were discharged after recovery on Thursday include 15 from Belapur, 12 from Nerul, one from Vashi, nine from Turbhe, three from Kopar Khairane, 21 from Ghansoli, 18 from Airoli and four from Digha.

Meanwhile, the civic body is providing 1,080 persons including migrant workers, homeless citizens, persons with disabilities and senior citizens with free meals twice a day from the 17 community kitchens. The meals are being provided by NMMC with the help of NGOs and citizens volunteering to support.