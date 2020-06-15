Sections
Navi Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases at 3,903

The satellite city continued to witness a spike in the number of cases, as 169 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Navi Mumbai to 3,903. The death...

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:43 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The satellite city continued to witness a spike in the number of cases, as 169 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Navi Mumbai to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) informed that 54 patients were also discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,240 (57% recovery rate). Until now, 14,991 people were tested in the city for Covid-19.

“Among the 169 new cases, the highest (46) were reported from Airoli, followed by 25 from Turbhe and 23 in Kopar Khairane, and include four teenagers,” an NMMC official said.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported the second highest spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, after 44 new cases were reported, taking the total count to 972 cases. Three deaths were also reported, even as 35 patients were discharged.

Of the total positive cases reported from PCMC’s jurisdiction, 170 are from Kalamboli, 339 from Kamothe, 215 from Kharghar, 140 from New Panvel, 88 from Panvel and 20 from Taloja. Kamothe also has the highest number of total deaths (14).



