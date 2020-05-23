Sections
Navi Mumbai's Covid count in 1,561

With 74 new cases reported in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the city’s tally is 1,561. Two deaths were also reported.Among those who tested positive are seven children, including a three-year-old...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:13 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

With 74 new cases reported in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, the city’s tally is 1,561.

Two deaths were also reported.

Among those who tested positive are seven children, including a three-year-old girl from Ghansoli.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We have issued an order, asking all housing societies to give details to us online about those who have come to the society from other places. They should also inform us about those going outside NMMC jurisdiction every day.”



Misal said, “Those who go to work outside the NMMC area, should self-isolated themselves as a preventive measure.”

In Panvel, 19 new Covid positive cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total to 351. A 37-year-old man from Kalamboli died on Friday.

Among the new cases are three members of a family from Kamothe and two police personnel of the same family from Kalamboli. One of them was deployed at APMC market in Vashi, from where he is believed to have contracted the infection.

