Navi Mumbai sees 23 cases in a day; 9 of a family test positive

A total of 23 Covid positive cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on Sunday – the highest single-day increase in the city.

The total number of Covid positive cases in Navi Mumbai is 131.

Nine cases were reported from Seawoods alone. They are the family members of a Covid positive doctor working at Prince Ali Khan hospital in Byculla.

A 28-year-old nurse of Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai, living in Kopar Khairane has tested positive.

A 55-year-old police constable from Shiravane has tested positive. He was posted at Bainganwadi police station in Mumbai till April 23.

A 35-year-old journalist and his 30-year-old pregnant wife from Sanpada have tested positive.

A 25-year-old waiter from Turbhe has tested positive.

A 30-year-old ward boy of Terna hospital and a 31-year-old employee of a pharmaceutical company in Turbhe have rested positive.

A 33-year-old delivery boy of an e-retailer living in Juhugaon has tested positive. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is tracking those to whom he delivered goods in the past 14 days.