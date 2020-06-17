Navi Mumbai sees drop in new cases for second day in a row

For the second consecutive day, Navi Mumbai saw a drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases reported in a day. On Tuesday, the city recorded 63 new cases, compared to the average of 150 cases per day last week.

However, the city has crossed the 4,000-mark with a total of 4,061 cases. Three deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 124. Recovery rate has decreased from over 60% last week to 58%.

An official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said, “Eight children are among the 63 new cases, with the youngest being a 3-year-old boy from Sanpada. Of the total positive cases, Kopar Khairane has the highest of 13 cases. On Tuesday, 49 people have also recovered from the disease.”

He added, “With most migrants having already left for their native places, the number of people who are being provided with free meals has also reduced. Around 630 needy persons are provided free meals by the three community kitchens.”

In Panvel City Municipal Corporation, 21 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,037. 23 people were also discharged on Tuesday while a 64-year-old woman from sector 36 in Kamothe succumbed to the disease. Of the total positive cases, 352 are from Kamothe and 228 from Kharghar.