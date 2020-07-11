Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai sees highest one-day spike with 361 cases

Navi Mumbai sees highest one-day spike with 361 cases

Navi Mumbai has registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 361 new cases reported on Friday. The total number of cases in the city is 8,879 while death toll is...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:19 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Navi Mumbai has registered its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 361 new cases reported on Friday. The total number of cases in the city is 8,879 while death toll is 284, with six new deaths.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected ₹6,43,040 in fines for violation of lockdown norms in the six days of complete lockdown in the city. The city has been under lockdown since midnight of July 3 which will end on July 13 midnight.

NMMC commissioner Annsaheb Misal said, “Fine has been levied on residents and shopkeepers for not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing, spitting in public area and other such violations.” He has appealed to the residents to follow the norms.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation on Friday reported 181 cases, taking total positive cases to 3,511. The city also recorded two more deaths, taking the toll to 92.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reply to PIL seeking to disclose identities of Covid-19 patients: HC to State
Jul 11, 2020 00:53 IST
Two die in accidents in Thane
Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Police blocked 1,816 objectionable posts related to Covid-19 on social media: State to HC
Jul 11, 2020 00:47 IST
PM must intervene in Maharashtra’s farm credit crisis: Chief of task force formed to tackle agrarian crisis
Jul 11, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.