Navi Mumbai sees highest single-day spike with 43 cases

Navi Mumbai recorded the highest one-day spike in Covid 19 cases with 43 new cases on Tuesday. The total count in the city is 188.

A total of 16 cases have been reported from Turbhe, nine from Kopar Khairane, seven from Ghansoli, five from Vashi, three from Airoli, two from Nerul and one from Belapur.

Six people, who had come in contact with a Covid positive waiter in APMC market at Turbhe, have tested positive.

A six-year-old daughter of a Covid positive video journalist from Sanpada has tested positive.Five members of a family of a Covid positive patient in Ghansoli have tested positive. Five family members of a Covid positive labour contractor from Turbhe have tested positive. Three people, who came in contact with a vegetable vendor at Kopar Khairane, have tested positive.

A 35-year-old nurse, who lives in Jui Nagar and works at Shatabdi hospital in Govandi; a 57-year-old traffic cop from Divagaon posted at Kalanagar in Bandra; a doctor working at a hospital in Bandra; a 50-year-old constable posted at Goregaon police station and his 21-year-old son from Airoli; a 52-year-old bank manager working in Mira-Bhayander and a 58-year-old banker working in Belapur are among the new cases.

There are 46 containment zones in the city.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “We appeal to all residents to not go to Mumbai in the interest of their family members. Those who have no other option should arrange for an accommodation in Mumbai itself.”