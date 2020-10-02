Sections
Navi Mumbai toll hike: MNS workers protest, traffic moves at snail pace

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:18 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Serpentine queues and a protest by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party workers at the toll nakas of Navi Mumbai marked the first day of hike in toll charges announced by the state government.

Traffic moved slowly, resulting in congestion at the Vashi toll naka as motorists argued with the toll operators over the increased charges. Many claimed they had no idea about the hike. Motorists were also upset at the increase during the pandemic and also additional burden on Navi Mumbai residents.

Brian D’Souza, 42, a motorist residing in Sanpada, said, “This is ridiculous. Local residents should be exempted from toll charges as is done in other regions. Mumbai residents do not pay toll tax and yet use all the flyovers in Mumbai. However, we in Navi Mumbai have been paying toll charges every day and now we have to pay more.”

He added, “For long we have been demanding waiver and the political leaders have been promising action on it. Basically, we are being penalised for shifting to the city.”



Shailesh Patil, 51, another commuter added, “People are just starting to work after suffering financially for months in the Covid pandemic. How can there be an increase in the toll charges. The government should have, in fact, waived it for a few months. Aren’t we already burdened?”

A toll official at Vashi toll naka said on condition of anonymity, “We had a tough time with several motorists arguing with our staff when they did not get the expected change in return. We had to explain to them that the charges have been hiked. Several motorists refused to accept and claimed that we were trying to fleece them.”

Meanwhile, the local unit of MNS staged a protest at Airoli toll naka, the other exit point of Navi Mumbai. The party workers raised slogans against the hike and demanded that it be rolled back immediately. The police later dispersed the protestors.

Navi Mumbai MNS chief, Gajanan Kale, said, “We will not sit quiet. We will continue to agitate against this unjustified hike. The people are already suffering and this will add to their misery.”

