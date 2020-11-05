Navi Mumbai trekker’s body found, no evidence of foul play, says police

Two days after a 22-year-old photographer and trekker from Navi Mumbai went missing while going for a trek to Prabalgad Fort in Raigad, the police have found his body in a ravine in Panvel on Tuesday. The Panvel police have now filed an accidental death report following the incident.

Investigating officers said it appears to be a trekking accident. The victim Anurag Gudile was a resident of New Panvel, and was a regular trekker. He was also into wildlife and nature photography.

Police have recorded the statement of his father, who informed them that Gudile had left on Saturday night saying he will return the next day.

“Gudile had left from his house on Saturday, informing his parents about his trek to Prabalgad. When his parents were unable to contact him for over a day, they approached the Khandeshwar police. We then joined in a search operation to find him,” said an officer from Panvel rural police, requesting anonymity.

The police said their investigations revealed that Gudile had left for the trek alone.

With the help of technical analysis and mobile tower location, police managed to triangulate Gudile’s location. The search party then found his body in a ravine.

“After finding the body, we sent it for a post-mortem. The autopsy reports did not hint at any suspicious injuries and ruled it as an accidental fall. We will record more statements soon,” said Ram Gopal, an assistant inspector at Panvel rural police.