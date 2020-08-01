Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai welder dies after 400-kg iron rings fall on him

Navi Mumbai welder dies after 400-kg iron rings fall on him

A 19-year-old welder died after iron rings, weighing 400kg, fell on him from a crane at a metal fabricating company in Rabale MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Following preliminary...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A 19-year-old welder died after iron rings, weighing 400kg, fell on him from a crane at a metal fabricating company in Rabale MIDC, Navi Mumbai. Following preliminary investigation, the police arrested the company’s manager for negligence on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday around 11am at Vishwakarma Udyog company. The victim, Rajesh Gautam, was a resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai.

“The iron rings were being moved to another location using a crane. The metal rings, weighing around 400kg, were not fitted properly under the belt, causing them to fall off the crane on Gautam. He suffered severe injuries on stomach,” a police officer from Rabale MIDC said.

His colleagues rushed him to the civic hospital in Vashi, where he died in the evening during treatment. After his death, the police recorded the statements of the workers at the factory and Gautam’s brother, following which a case was registered.



“When we visited the factory for inspection after the worker’s death, we discovered that the labourers were not provided with any safety equipment. They alleged that the metal rings were not fixed properly and were loaded in a haphazard manner. We suspect that the belt, which was holding the iron rings, was not maintained, owing to which they fell,” said senior inspector Nitin Gite from Rabale MIDC police station.

The police then arrested factory manager Preetpal Singh Saini, 25, as he looked after the daily operations at the site. He was later released on bail. The factory is owned by Saini’s father Hardip.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh: Only ‘bada khana’ for Burail jail inmates on Eid, Raksha Bandhan
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
Navi Mumbai welder dies after 400-kg iron rings fall on him
Aug 01, 2020 00:35 IST
91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production
Aug 01, 2020 00:34 IST
Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali
Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.