Sections
Home / Cities / Navi Mumbai woman held for posting Maharashtra CM’s morphed pic on social media, abusing his minister son

Navi Mumbai woman held for posting Maharashtra CM’s morphed pic on social media, abusing his minister son

City Cyber police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly abusing chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. The...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 03:30 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

City Cyber police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly abusing chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. The woman also shared a morphed photo of the CM. The police booked her for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, defamation and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A local court granted her bail on Thursday.

“The Navi Mumbai resident was arrested on Thursday,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber), Mumbai Police crime branch.

The woman was arrested based on a complaint filed by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, who is also associated with Shiv Sena, as the party’s legal consultant.

In the first information report, a copy of which is with HT, Mishra alleged that the woman, through several of her tweets, on July 25 and July 28 hurled abuses on the CM and Aaditya Thackeray. She also made objectionable comments on them.



“The woman in her Twitter bio describes herself as core committee member of @Bharat_niti which is linked to BJP’s [Bharatiya Janata Party] IT [information technology] cell. Her abusive and objectionable posts on Twitter not only undermines the diginity of chief minister’s post, but also promotes enmity in religious groups. This is a perfect example of blatant misuse of freedom of speech,” Mishra tweeted.

Last month, the VP Road police booked Nagpur businessman for allegedly abusing CM and defaming Aaditya Thackeray.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

University of Mumbai’s first merit list out: Self-financed degree courses top choice
Aug 07, 2020 03:35 IST
Police in Maharashtra did not permit Ram Mandir celebration: BJP
Aug 07, 2020 03:33 IST
Navi Mumbai woman held for posting Maharashtra CM’s morphed pic on social media, abusing his minister son
Aug 07, 2020 03:30 IST
Rain brings Mumbai to halt
Aug 07, 2020 03:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.