Navi Mumbai woman held for posting Maharashtra CM’s morphed pic on social media, abusing his minister son

City Cyber police arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly abusing chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media. The woman also shared a morphed photo of the CM. The police booked her for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, defamation and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A local court granted her bail on Thursday.

“The Navi Mumbai resident was arrested on Thursday,” said Rashmi Karandikar, deputy commissioner of police (Cyber), Mumbai Police crime branch.

The woman was arrested based on a complaint filed by advocate Dharmendra Mishra, who is also associated with Shiv Sena, as the party’s legal consultant.

In the first information report, a copy of which is with HT, Mishra alleged that the woman, through several of her tweets, on July 25 and July 28 hurled abuses on the CM and Aaditya Thackeray. She also made objectionable comments on them.

“The woman in her Twitter bio describes herself as core committee member of @Bharat_niti which is linked to BJP’s [Bharatiya Janata Party] IT [information technology] cell. Her abusive and objectionable posts on Twitter not only undermines the diginity of chief minister’s post, but also promotes enmity in religious groups. This is a perfect example of blatant misuse of freedom of speech,” Mishra tweeted.

Last month, the VP Road police booked Nagpur businessman for allegedly abusing CM and defaming Aaditya Thackeray.